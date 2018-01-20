Filed Under:Health Checkup, Local TV, Walmart, Walmart Wellness Day, Wellness Checkup

DENVER (CBS4) – Some customers at a Walmart in Denver walked out with a free wellness checkup.

The free health screenings were part of Walmart Wellness Day.

Those who took part received information about their blood glucose, blood pressure and low cost immunizations.

For many it was an opportunity to make sure their health was on track.

“They gave me a blood pressure check and checked my A1C because I’m type two diabetes, so I seem to be on track with everything and I appreciate this,” said Tina Medina.

Some customers were also able to get free vision screenings.

The Walmart Wellness Day ended at 2 p.m. on Saturday.

