Filed Under:Brown Palace, Champion Steer, Local TV, National Western Stock Show

DENVER (CBS4) – The Grand Champion and Reserve Champion steer paid a visit to the Brown Palace in Denver on Friday.

nwss grand champ steer transfer frame 42 Champion Steer Graces Brown Palace In Annual Tradition

(credit: CBS)

The 73rd annual tradition is meant to help the nonprofit There With Care.

The group helps Colorado families and children facing a medical crisis. Souvenir photos with the steer were on sale, and purchasers were also entered to win prizes from Brown Palace.

nwss grand champ steer transfer frame 278 Champion Steer Graces Brown Palace In Annual Tradition

(credit: CBS)

Grey Rey and Kimbo were greeted by a red carpet which lead into the lobby of the hotel and spa. The steer posed for pictures while adorned with roses.

RELATED: National Western Stock Show Archive

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Together 4 Colorado
NEWS TEAM
Future Leaders

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch