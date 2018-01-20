DENVER (CBS4) – The Grand Champion and Reserve Champion steer paid a visit to the Brown Palace in Denver on Friday.
The 73rd annual tradition is meant to help the nonprofit There With Care.
The group helps Colorado families and children facing a medical crisis. Souvenir photos with the steer were on sale, and purchasers were also entered to win prizes from Brown Palace.
Grey Rey and Kimbo were greeted by a red carpet which lead into the lobby of the hotel and spa. The steer posed for pictures while adorned with roses.
