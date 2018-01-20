By Chris Spears
DENVER (CBS4) – A strong winter storm will bring snow, wind and much colder weather to Colorado during the day on Sunday.
In fact blizzard conditions are possible on the open plains east of Denver by Sunday afternoon as an area of low pressure intensifies over western Kansas.
Snow and wind gusts as high as 40 mph can be expected for most of Sunday afternoon and evening.
It’s entirely possible to see widespread travel problems develop including possible closures on major interstates east of Denver, such as I-76 and I-70.
Travel is not advised during the peak of the winter storm.
Conditions will rapidly improve on Monday as the storm moves east.
