CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (CBS4)– Colorado-based ULA successfully launched its 125th mission on Friday.
On board the rocket was a satellite built by Lockheed Martin for the U.S. Air Force.
The satellite will help detect and track missile launches around the world.
Sending such a crucial part of the military’s arsenal into space is not a job United Launch Alliance takes lightly.
“Very fragile, very expensive, very heavy, and we’re putting them very high up there,” said ULA engineer Chris Teets.
ULA employs some 1,100 people in Colorado.