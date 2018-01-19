Filed Under:Cape Canaveral, Chris Teets, Local TV, Lockheed Martin, ULA, United Launch Alliance

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (CBS4)– Colorado-based ULA successfully launched its 125th mission on Friday.

On board the rocket was a satellite built by Lockheed Martin for the U.S. Air Force.

fri0373 ulalaunchvomilitarysateltrunc frame 417 ULA Launches 125th Mission To Space

(credit: ULA)

The satellite will help detect and track missile launches around the world.

Sending such a crucial part of the military’s arsenal into space is not a job United Launch Alliance takes lightly.

“Very fragile, very expensive, very heavy, and we’re putting them very high up there,” said ULA engineer Chris Teets.

ULA employs some 1,100 people in Colorado.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Together 4 Colorado
NEWS TEAM
Future Leaders

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch