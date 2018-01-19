By Joel Hillan

DENVER (CBS4)– The warm, dry weather we’ve seen in Colorado is tough on the ski resorts, but we found it has other businesses thriving.

“Oh man, it’s 60-something degrees out here, it’s wonderful for business,” said self-proclaimed junk yard percussionist Shamu.

“It’s wonderful when it’s warm, I’m out here,” he said.

And he’s not the only one we saw enjoying the relative warmth.

“This weather is beautiful, it’s amazing, it’s unpredictable though because we are supposed to be getting snow this weekend I believe,” said Angel Gaeta.

Angel enjoyed his lunch break eating outside the Protein Bar on the 16th Street Mall with friends Michael and Derek.

“I literally just moved here from Chicago three weeks ago and they’re dealing with record lows in the single digits and this is a great change of pace, I’m loving it here and I’m going snowboarding this weekend, so I get the best of both worlds,” said Derek Balestri.

The dry, warm weather has been good for businesses who rely on people being outside.

The CEO of Colorado-based Good Times told the Denver Business Journal they felt the nice weather was partially responsible for a 10.4 percent increase in same store sales in December.

And for one group of Colorado natives, the fact that there are beautiful days on a typical Friday in January is something they wish we could keep between us.

“It is a great draw, yes, we don’t want to draw any more people here though, so do not tell,” one Colorado Native told us.

Joel Hillan anchors CBS4 This Morning on weekends as well as reports stories for CBS4 News at 5 and 6 p.m. Follow Joel on Twitter @joelhillan.