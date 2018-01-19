BRIGHTON, Colo. (CBS4) – A school district in Brighton is considering switching to a non-traditional schedule in an effort to recruit teachers and save money.
District 27J is proposing a 4-day school week.
Students and staff would have Mondays off, and school days would increase from 6 hours to 7.5 hours.
The district says the change would allow it to put more resources towards its students.
It’s holding three meetings in the next month to get feedback on the idea.
The move would still have to be approved by the state.