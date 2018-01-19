Filed Under:Aly Raisman, Lansing, Larry Nassar, Michigan, Michigan State University, Olympic Gymnast, Sexual Assault, Sexual Assault on a Child, USA Gymnastics

LANSING, Mich. (CBS4/AP) — On Friday, Olympic gymnasts and their family members spoke directly to the doctor accused of sexually abusing more than 100 young girls.

Larry Nassar could be sentenced Friday in Lansing, Michigan.

Since Tuesday, Judge Rosemarie Aquilina has been listening to dozens of young women who sought his help for injuries but instead were molested by his hands.

gettyimages 906071858 Olympic Gymnasts Read Victim Impact Statements To Doctor Who Abused Them

Larry Nassar (R) listens as Gwen Anderson, standing with her former gymnastics coach Tom Brennen, reads a victim impact statement during Nassar’s sentencing hearing on January 17, 2018 in Lansing, Michigan. (credit: Scott Olson/Getty Images)

On Friday, Olypmic gymnast Aly Raisman said she was there to face Nassar so he could see she had regained her strength.

“I am no longer a victim. I’m a survivor,” Raisman said.

“This group of women you so heartlessly abused are now a force and you are nothing,” Raisman said. “The tables have turned, Larry. We have our voices and we aren’t going anywhere.”

Nassar, 54, faces a minimum sentence of 25 to 40 years in prison for molesting girls at Michigan State University and his home.

gettyimages 905686036 Olympic Gymnasts Read Victim Impact Statements To Doctor Who Abused Them

Larry Nassar appears in court to listen to victim impact statements on January 16, 2018 in Lansing, Michigan. (credit: Scott Olson/Getty Images)

He also was a team doctor at USA Gymnastics, based in Indianapolis, which trains Olympians. He’s already been sentenced to 60 years in federal prison for child pornography crimes.

Aquilina started the hearing Thursday by saying Nassar had written a letter fearing that his mental health wasn’t strong enough to sit and listen to a parade of victims. The judge dismissed it as “mumbo jumbo.”

“Spending four or five days listening to them is minor, considering the hours of pleasure you’ve had at their expense, ruining their lives,” Aquilina said.

“You are pathetic to think anyone would have any sympathy for you. You think this is hard for you? Imagine how all of us feel,” Raisman said Friday.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

