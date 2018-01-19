By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – Huge changes will occur with our weather through the weekend. For Friday we’ll experience spring-like weather with highs in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. The record in Denver is 68° last set in 1986. We expect to at least tie that record by 2 p.m.

Skies will be mostly cloudy with high cirrus clouds throughout most of the day. The clouds are a result of the same downsloping winds responsible for the very warm temperatures. And speaking of the wind, it will be quite gusty at times in the foothills and mountains east of the Continental Divide.

Then a winter storm will approach Colorado from the northwest during the day on Saturday. We’ll stay partly sunny and dry along the Front Range and most mountain areas will stay dry during the day as well. Snow will spread east over the I-70 mountains during the evening on Saturday before reaching Denver and the urban corridor after midnight Saturday night.

It will snow in the metro area through the morning on Sunday and then wrap up by mid afternoon. Based on the weather model data available through early Friday morning, 3 to 6 inches of snow looks possible around Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins with likely less around Greeley and across much of Weld County. Meanwhile, we expect the potential for 4 to 8 inches on the Eastern Plains east of Fort Morgan and Limon and 6-12 inches in the mountains and higher foothills with isolated higher amounts on west and northwest facing slopes.

By Sunday night we’ll be dry and cold. Temperatures will be in the teens Monday morning.

