DENVER (CBS4)– A 70-year-old woman pleaded guilty in Denver court on Friday to being negligent in the death of a baby she was caring for.
Last June, Stephanie Hill placed 1-year-old Karsen White in a crib. Sometime later, Hill went to check on the baby and allegedly found her unresponsive.
That crib at the residence of Hill, who was a licensed day care provider, had adult-sized bed sheets in it. The coroner called that crib an “unsafe sleeping environment” in their report on the case. They said it likely contributed to White’s death.
Hill pleaded guilty to one count of “child abuse resulting in death- negligence” and could spend between six and 10 years in prison, according to the Denver District Attorney’s office. She is scheduled to be sentenced on March 9.