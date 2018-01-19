Filed Under:Jeff Pelle, Matthew Riehl, Zack Parrish

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Deputy Jeff Pelle, who was shot during an ambush that claimed the life of Deputy Zack Parrish, has been released from the hospital.

copper canyon ois pelle 5pkg transfer frame 573 Deputy Injured In Ambush Leaves Hospital

(credit: Pelle Family)

Pelle, 32, has been recovering for more than two weeks after a bullet collapsed his lung, sliced his liver, and broke his ribs.

Pelle posted on twitter Friday afternoon announcing he was headed home for some “much needed quiet time”.

Pelle was one of four surviving deputies after shooter Matthew Riehl fired more than 100 rounds in his apartment.

 

