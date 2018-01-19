Kidney Donation Chain Donor, Recipient MeetA Colorado woman received a new chance at life recently, thanks to a once-anonymous kidney donor.

90,000+ Coloradans Could Lose Health Insurance If Congress Doesn't ActMore than 90,000 Coloradans could lose insurance if Congress does not approve government funding by Friday.

Family Supports Newborn Screening Standard After Daughter's Lifesaving DiagnosisState lawmakers are considering a bill that would made health screenings for newborns standard across Colorado. There are some screenings that can save lives.

Hospitals Teaming Up To Start Not-For-Profit Drug Company To Combat Drugmakers' High PricesIn a Jan. 17 announcement by Intermountain Healthcare, the hospital network is teaming up with Ascension, SSM Health, and Trinity Health to combat rising prices of life-saving drugs.

Colorado Flu Death Happened In Southern ColoradoOfficials in El Paso County say the young Colorado patient who died from the flu died in their county.

Flu Claims First Pediatric Death In Colorado This SeasonColorado has seen its first flu-related death in a child this flu season.