FEDERAL HEIGHTS, Colo. (CBS4) – Bomb squad crews returned to Federal Heights Friday morning trying to make a neighborhood safe after bombs were found during an arson investigation.
The bomb squad has been dismantling explosives they say were found in a mobile home belonging to a man accused of starting two homes on fire, including his own, on Wednesday afternoon. At least a dozen explosives were found in the home located in the 2000 block of Moselle Street.
The Federal Heights Police Department says Steven Truetken told officers that he planned setting the fires “for some time.”
Police say Truetken, 56, faces arson, explosives and attempted murder charges.
The ATF has taken the lead on the arson investigation.
Truetken allegedly poured gasoline on the mobile homes to start the fires. Police say he also tried to run a natural gas line into his neighbor’s home, but forgot to turn it on.
The family whose home was destroyed cannot return. They are staying with other family members.
The motive for setting the fire has not been released by the police.
He remains in custody on $1 million bond.