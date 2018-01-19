DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Newly released emails give insight into the mental state of gunman Matthew Riehl before he carried out an ambush that claimed the life of a Douglas County Sheriff’s Deputy.
Riehl sent the emails to his financial adviser at Charles Schwab in Lone Tree. The company’s Director of Security reported the emails to law enforcement.
“We received about 10 or 12 very bizarre emails from one of our clients who lives in Highlands Ranch,” the call to a 911 dispatcher began, “and we initially thought he was a victim of fraud, because we’ve been trying to reach him, and he won’t answer the phone calls, but he keeps sending these emails. And I’m hoping we can get a deputy to actually check on him.”
Deputies made welfare checks on Riehl two months before the deadly ambush.
Riehl fired more than 100 shots at his apartment on New Year’s Eve morning, killing Deputy Zack Parrish and injuring four other law enforcement officers and two civilians.