Filed Under:Charles Schwab, Douglas County, Matthew Riehl, Zack Parrish

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Newly released emails give insight into the mental state of gunman Matthew Riehl before he carried out an ambush that claimed the life of a Douglas County Sheriff’s Deputy.

matthew riehl Gunman Sent Rambling Emails Before Deadly Ambush

Matthew Riehl (credit: CBS)

Riehl sent the emails to his financial adviser at Charles Schwab in Lone Tree. The company’s Director of Security reported the emails to law enforcement.

“We received about 10 or 12 very bizarre emails from one of our clients who lives in Highlands Ranch,” the call to a 911 dispatcher began, “and we initially thought he was a victim of fraud, because we’ve been trying to reach him, and he won’t answer the phone calls, but he keeps sending these emails. And I’m hoping we can get a deputy to actually check on him.”

riehl 1 Gunman Sent Rambling Emails Before Deadly Ambush

(credit: CBS4)

riehl 2 Gunman Sent Rambling Emails Before Deadly Ambush

(credit: CBS4)

Deputies made welfare checks on Riehl two months before the deadly ambush.

Riehl fired more than 100 shots at his apartment on New Year’s Eve morning, killing Deputy Zack Parrish and injuring four other law enforcement officers and two civilians.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Together 4 Colorado
NEWS TEAM
Future Leaders

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch