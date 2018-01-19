ATLANTA (CBS4) – It’s about to get a lot more difficult to fly with an emotional support animal on Delta Airlines.

Delta said in a statement released Friday that beginning Mar. 1, all passengers bringing animals into the cabin will be required to provide documentation from a doctor or mental health professional.

They will also need a signed letter stating the animal is trained to behave without a kennel.

The airline says the decision was made after repeated incidents involving untrained animals.

Airline officials said more animals are “increasingly wandering the aisles, defecating, or even biting passengers.”

Officials said the airline will no longer accept any exotic or unusual service animals.

“Customers have attempted to fly with comfort turkeys, gliding possums known as sugar gliders, snakes, spiders and more,” officials stated.

The following photo was posted on Imgur.com with the caption: “My neighbor is a flight attendant. He just posted this photo of someone’s ‘therapy pet,’ on his flight.”

“Ignoring the true intent of existing rules governing the transport of service and support animals can be a disservice to customers who have real and documented needs,” Delta officials continued.

According the airline, about 700 service animals fly on its planes each day.

Read the full statement on Delta’s policy on service and support animals here.

