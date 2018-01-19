BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – Dead & Company will return to Folsom Field to perform two shows this summer.
It’s the third straight summer that the band, which includes three of the original members of the Grateful Dead, will play at the Boulder stadium.
Original Dead drummers Mickey Hart and Bill Kreutzmann plus singer/guitarist Bob Weir founded Dead & Company in 2015 following the successful Fare The Well 50th anniversary concerts of the Grateful Dead. The band also features rocker John Mayer on guitar and vocals, Oteil Burbridge on bass and Jeff Chimenti on keyboards.
The 2018 concerts will wrap up Dead & Co’s summer tour. They take place on July 13 and 14.
Folsom Field was host to many stadium rock concerts in the 1970s and 1980s, but the stadium (where the CU Buffaloes football team plays) hasn’t hosted any rock shows beyond Dead & Company in many years.
TICKET INFO: cubuffs.com/deadandcompany