DENVER (CBS4) – The City of Denver has started a new program to help Denver residents be better neighbors.
It’s called Denver’s Snow Angel Program. Residents who need help with shoveling snow because they’re older, living with a disability, temporarily ill, or physically unable, can get a yellow door hanger and/or a yellow light bulb that will indicate they need help.
Neighbors who see the light and/or door hanger can do a nice thing by shoveling the snow off the driveway, sidewalks, and walkways of that neighbor.
To get a door hanger and/or yellow light bulb call 720-913-8452 or send an e-mail to snowangels@denvergov.org.