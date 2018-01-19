Filed Under:City of Denver, Helping Neighbors, Human Rights and Community Partnerships, Neighbor Check, snow angel, Snow Angels, Snow Shoveling

DENVER (CBS4) – The City of Denver has started a new program to help Denver residents be better neighbors.

LINK: Denver’s Snow Angel Program

It’s called Denver’s Snow Angel Program. Residents who need help with shoveling snow because they’re older, living with a disability, temporarily ill, or physically unable, can get a yellow door hanger and/or a yellow light bulb that will indicate they need help.

Neighbors who see the light and/or door hanger can do a nice thing by shoveling the snow off the driveway, sidewalks, and walkways of that neighbor.

To get a door hanger and/or yellow light bulb call 720-913-8452 or send an e-mail to snowangels@denvergov.org.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Together 4 Colorado
NEWS TEAM
Future Leaders

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch