By Jamie Leary

DENVER (CBS4)– The 2018 Women’s March in Denver carries the same message as the inaugural march but has added a few new voices to better represent its mission.

The 2018 speaker lineup is full of passionate and often underrepresented woman. Donna Gunnison, 63, is one of those woman. Her speech on Saturday is particularly significant. She says she has spent her life trying to get people to listen.

“I felt really misunderstood and dismissed and people tried to silence me,” said Gunnison. “They try to shut me up.”

Gunnison was born with Prader Willi Syndrome, a complex genetic disorder affecting appetite, growth, metabolism, cognitive function, and behavior. As a result, Gunnison has trouble with her speech but she has plenty she wants to say. Saturday is the beginning of Gunnison finally being heard.

“This is for people that have been underestimated or somewhat overlooked.”

Gunnison was careful not to give away too much of her speech but she was willing to give CBS4 a sneak peek.

“I struggled to be heard for 63 years. People were always trying to silence me. So often people have put words into my mouth to the point that I didn’t even know my truth. Many, many times it seems that my voice didn’t matter.”

On Saturday, Gunnison will have the attention of nearly 200,000 people.

