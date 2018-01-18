By Britt Moreno

DENVER (CBS4)– Denver is preparing for the second Women’s March through downtown Denver on Saturday. Organizers say this march is for everyone who values equality for all or for anyone who has felt marginalized or oppressed.

Last year 150,000 people made their way from Civic Center Park through the streets of downtown Denver. It was one of the largest in the nation.

This year, organizers are prepared for 200,000 to take part.

Jolie Brawner, one of the organizers of the march in Denver, says their message includes an intolerance for the current White House administration as well as asking people to join in solidarity.

“To march with our community for human rights, equal rights and equality of marginalized roles everywhere.”

Brawner also says the march is for people coming together as a community and realizing, “they connect more than they are different.”

Women’s March In Denver: A Guide To The 2018 Event

This year’s Women’s March in Denver will include a moment of solidarity to honor all those people involved in the #MeToo campaign. This will happen at the rally after the march.

A pre-rally begins at 9 a.m. and the march begins at 9:30 a.m. The one-mile march will begin at Civic Center Park. Even though it’s called the Women’s March, everyone is welcome to participate.

“Anyone who wants to step out and say they support equality are welcomed to join us,” said Brawner.

