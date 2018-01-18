CBS Local — Many Wells Fargo customers got a terrifying shock after finding their checking accounts drained due to a series of errors by the embattled bank. The Jan. 17 glitch reportedly emptied several customers’ accounts after processing their online bill payments twice and doubling transaction fees.

According to CBS News, the banking error also triggered overdraft fees on many checking accounts as customers around the country were mistakenly informed they had a zero balance. The bank’s phone lines were reportedly jammed through the night as angry customers demanded answers for the embarrassing mistake. Wells Fargo later put out a brief statement on Twitter explaining the situation.

Some customers may be having an issue with their Bill Pay transactions. We are working to fix the issue and resolve this tonight. Thanks for your patience. — Wells Fargo (@WellsFargo) January 18, 2018

The social media outrage was immediate as customers replied to the statement, many who were left without a way to pay for any goods.

Utterly ridiculous, overdraft and in negative, four payments taken out twice…at gas station to be told that WF card has been rejected only then found out by logging into online wellsfargo account. SERIOUSLY!!! I wonder who will compensate the customers for the stress of this!!! — Maheen Khan (@KhanM79) January 18, 2018

Three hours with no information. No details. Meanwhile we all have negative balances in our account because YOU took OUR MONEY. — Matt Johnson (@NCMattJ) January 18, 2018

Wells Fargo gave an update on the situation on Jan. 18 as the issue is apparently still unresolved.

“We are aware of the online Bill Pay situation which was caused by an internal processing error. We are currently working to correct it, and there is no action required for impacted customers at this time. Any fees or charges that may have been incurred as a result of this error will be taken care of. We apologize for any inconvenience,” Wells Fargo’s Steve Carlson said, via KCCI.

The glitch is the latest black eye for the company, which was involved in a massive scandal in 2016 after it was discovered Wells Fargo employees opened millions of fake accounts to meet sales goals. Several high-level executives at the banking giant have lost their jobs since the scandal broke.