GREELEY, Colo. (CBS4)– The Greeley-Evans School District is preparing for the worst case scenario as a new oil and gas well is being built near a school in Weld County.
Once complete, the well will be seen from the playground at Bella Romero Academy.
School officials are working on a plan to keep children safe in case any sort of accident happens at the site.
It’s the type of problem that school officials have already faced at another school.
“Last fall we had to evacuate the stadium during a football game because of a leak at a well near that site,” said Theresa Myers from Greeley Evans School District 6.
The district will finalize its response plan by the start of school in the fall, complete with drills for students and staff.
The well should be completed later in the Spring.