Filed Under:Bella Romero Academy, Colorado Oil And Gas, Greeley-Evans School District, Local TV, Oil And Gas Well, Weld County

GREELEY, Colo. (CBS4)– The Greeley-Evans School District is preparing for the worst case scenario as a new oil and gas well is being built near a school in Weld County.

Once complete, the well will be seen from the playground at Bella Romero Academy. greeley school gas well 6map frame 849 School District Makes Plan After Oil & Gas Well Placed Near Campus

School officials are working on a plan to keep children safe in case any sort of accident happens at the site.

greeley school gas well 6pkg frame 927 School District Makes Plan After Oil & Gas Well Placed Near Campus

(credit: CBS)

It’s the type of problem that school officials have already faced at another school.

greeley school gas well 6vo frame 159 School District Makes Plan After Oil & Gas Well Placed Near Campus

(credit: CBS)

“Last fall we had to evacuate the stadium during a football game because of a leak at a well near that site,” said Theresa Myers from Greeley Evans School District 6.

greeley school gas well 6vo frame 616 School District Makes Plan After Oil & Gas Well Placed Near Campus

(credit: CBS)

The district will finalize its response plan by the start of school in the fall, complete with drills for students and staff.

The well should be completed later in the Spring.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Together 4 Colorado
NEWS TEAM
Future Leaders

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch