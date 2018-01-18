FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) — Police have arrested a suspect in the murder of 41-year-old Kimberlee Graves.

On Thursday, The Fort Collins Police Department announced Khalid White, 29, had been arrested.

Graves, a Fort Collins resident, was reported missing in early December. Police were unable to contact Graves, her car was gone, and her home appeared to have been ransacked.

Detectives found her car days later, abandoned in a parking garage.

Graves’ body was found in Lory State Park on Jan. 9.

The Larimer County Coroner determined she was killed by blunt force trauma and manual strangulation. The Coroner also found evidence of sexual assault.

Police said White was acquainted with Graves, but didn’t say how.

After he missed a probation appointment on Dec. 14, an arrest warrant was issued. Detectives learned he had left Colorado on a commercial bus and he was intercepted by police in West Wendover, Nevada on Dec. 20.

When he was booked into the Elko County Jail, officers discovered that he was in possession of Graves’ identification and other items that belonged to her.

Police said after further investigation and the discovery of Graves’ body, detectives found evidence linking White to her death.

White is facing charges of first degree murder, tampering with a deceased human body, sexual assault and identity theft.

“This case remains under active investigation,” police stated Thursday. “Detectives estimate that Kimberlee was killed on the night of December 4 or early morning of December 5. Police believe the ransacking of her home occurred after she disappeared as several people had access to the residence.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Fort Collins Police at 970-416-2825 or tipsline@fcgov.com. People may also contact Crime Stoppers of Larimer County at 970-221-6868 or www.stopcriminals.org.