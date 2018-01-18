By Joel Hillan

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– For upperclassmen at Regis Jesuit High School it started as a required assignment. A 60-hour service project at Chelsea Place, a facility for people living with memory loss.

But as the students came together for these seniors, they learned just how much the older generation had to offer them.

“They taught me a lot of things about life and how we should live through and overcome things that are in our way to be great people in this world,” said Regis Jesuit Junior Nic Lippert.

The boys worked together with the seasoned citizens to put together an Olympic Games-style competition, complete with shooting, wheel chair races, hockey and, of course, the luge.

Along with the friendly competition, some unexpected lessons for the young men.

“We’ve taught them Pinochle, and we taught them how to bake bread, and you’ve seen everything here today, they’re wonderful kids,” said resident Jack Toslosky.

Toslosky says he came to Chelsea Place from Pennsylvania a few years ago and has enjoyed his time there.

Regis Jesuit Junior Justin Lico said his service experience changed him.

“I didn’t really come into this wanting to do this, but now maybe in the future I’m going to start doing this more. It’s not about the hours; it’s fun,” said Lico.

For Junior Riley Kraus this experience hit home.

“It’s changed me a little bit because of a family member starting to go through this. It’s helped me realize what it does to people. It’s really helped me start to understand and learn to help others.”

