Since Tuesday, Judge Rosemarie Aquilina has been listening to dozens of young women who sought his help for injuries but instead were molested by his hands.

Aquilina started the hearing Thursday by saying Nassar had written a letter fearing that his mental health wasn’t strong enough to sit and listen to a parade of victims. The judge dismissed it as “mumbo jumbo.”

“Spending four or five days listening to them is minor, considering the hours of pleasure you’ve had at their expense, ruining their lives,” Aquilina said.

Nassar, 54, faces a minimum sentence of 25 to 40 years in prison for molesting girls at Michigan State University and his home. He also was a team doctor at USA Gymnastics, based in Indianapolis, which trains Olympians. He’s already been sentenced to 60 years in federal prison for child pornography crimes.

“Dr. Nassar was not a doctor,” 2012 Olympian McKayla Maroney said in a statement read by a prosecutor. “He left scars on my psyche that may never go away.”

Maroney previously said she endured “years of psychological trauma” and sexual abuse from Nassar.

“For me, the scariest night of my life happened when I was 15 years old,” Maroney stated. “He’d given me a sleeping pill for the flight, and the next thing I know, I was all alone with him in his hotel room getting a ‘treatment.’ I thought I was going to die that night.”

During the sentencing hearing, a 2000 Olympian, Jamie Dantzscher, looked at Nassar and said, “How dare you ask any of us for forgiveness.”

“Your days of manipulation are over,” she said. “We have a voice. We have the power now.”

Some victims spoke directly to Nassar.

“Those little girls that you took advantage of so easily have now come back to haunt you. All of the days of your life,” Jeanette Antolin said.

The judge has been praising each speaker and criticizing Nassar.

It’s “about their control over other human beings and feeling like God and they can do anything,” Aquilina said of sex offenders.

On Jan. 31, Nassar will get another sentence for sexual assaults at a Lansing-area gymnastics club in a different county.

