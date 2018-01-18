Filed Under:Lansing, Larry Nassar, McKayla Maroney, Michigan, Michigan State University, Olympic Gymnast, Sexual Assault, Sexual Assault on a Child, USA Gymnastics
LANSING, Mich. (CBS4/AP) — A medal-winning Olympic gymnast said Thursday that sexual assault by a Michigan sports doctor “left scars” in her mind that may never fade as a judge heard a third day of testimony from victims.Larry Nassar could be sentenced Friday in Lansing, Michigan.

Larry Nassar appears in court to listen to victim impact statements prior to being sentenced on January 16, 2018 in Lansing, Michigan. (credit: Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Since Tuesday, Judge Rosemarie Aquilina has been listening to dozens of young women who sought his help for injuries but instead were molested by his hands.

With her husband by her side, Chelsea Williams delivers a victim impact statement at the sentencing hearing for Larry Nassar on January 17, 2018 in Lansing, Michigan. (credit: Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Aquilina started the hearing Thursday by saying Nassar had written a letter fearing that his mental health wasn’t strong enough to sit and listen to a parade of victims. The judge dismissed it as “mumbo jumbo.”

“Spending four or five days listening to them is minor, considering the hours of pleasure you’ve had at their expense, ruining their lives,” Aquilina said.

Larry Nassar (R) listens as Gwen Anderson, standing with her former gymnastics coach Tom Brennen, reads a victim impact statement during Nassar’s sentencing hearing on January 17, 2018 in Lansing, Michigan. (credit: Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Nassar, 54, faces a minimum sentence of 25 to 40 years in prison for molesting girls at Michigan State University and his home. He also was a team doctor at USA Gymnastics, based in Indianapolis, which trains Olympians. He’s already been sentenced to 60 years in federal prison for child pornography crimes.

“Dr. Nassar was not a doctor,” 2012 Olympian McKayla Maroney said in a statement read by a prosecutor. “He left scars on my psyche that may never go away.”

Maroney previously said she endured “years of psychological trauma” and sexual abuse from Nassar.

“For me, the scariest night of my life happened when I was 15 years old,” Maroney stated. “He’d given me a sleeping pill for the flight, and the next thing I know, I was all alone with him in his hotel room getting a ‘treatment.’ I thought I was going to die that night.”

During the sentencing hearing, a 2000 Olympian, Jamie Dantzscher, looked at Nassar and said, “How dare you ask any of us for forgiveness.”

Jamie Dantzscher, former gymnast and 2000 Olympic Bronze Medalist, wipes away tears while testifying before the Senate Judiciary Committee about her sexual abuse at the hands of a team doctor during a hearing on Capitol Hill March 28, 2017 in Washington, DC. (credit: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

“Your days of manipulation are over,” she said. “We have a voice. We have the power now.”

Some victims spoke directly to Nassar.

“Those little girls that you took advantage of so easily have now come back to haunt you. All of the days of your life,” Jeanette Antolin said.

Larry Nassar (R) listens to a victim impact statement from Jeanette Antolin during his sentencing hearing on January 17, 2018 in Lansing, Michigan. (credit: Scott Olson/Getty Images)

The judge has been praising each speaker and criticizing Nassar.

Jade Capua gives a victims impact statement at the sentencing of Larry Nassar on January 16, 2018 in Lansing, Michigan. (credit: Scott Olson/Getty Images)

It’s “about their control over other human beings and feeling like God and they can do anything,” Aquilina said of sex offenders.

On Jan. 31, Nassar will get another sentence for sexual assaults at a Lansing-area gymnastics club in a different county.

