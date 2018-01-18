BREAKING NEWS: 3 Coloradans, 2 Texans killed in helicopter crash in New Mexico (Full Story)
GOLDEN, Colo. (CBS4)– The family of a missing man continues to search for him, more than a month after he went missing.

James Mitchell, 87, was last seen leaving a bowling alley in Westminster Dec. 14, 2017.

Officers found his pick up crashed into a parked rail car at 10th and Vasquez in Golden. Investigators believe he left his wallet at the bowling alley and went from his home in Arvada to retrieve it.

It’s unclear how he ended up in Golden.

“It was very cold, it was snowing. Mr. Mitchell wasn’t wearing very good clothing to deal with those elements. He was a postal worker so he was used to walking. He could’ve walked further than what we expected. His disappearance is a mystery and we want to try to locate him,” said Golden Police Capt. Joe Harvey.

Mitchell’s blood was discovered inside that vehicle.

Mitchell is described as 5-foot-10 and 180 pounds. He has blue eyes and thinning gray hair. He was last seen wearing a blue fleece vest, a solid black short-sleeved shirt, khaki cargo pants, and black athletic shoes with Velcro closures.

The initial search encompassed several miles of paths and trails, rugged hillsides and residential areas and involved personnel from Golden police, three area fire departments, and Alpine Search and Rescue.

