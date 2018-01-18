DENVER (CBS4) – The Senior Bowl rosters were announced on Thursday, and the Broncos coaching staff will get to coach some of the top quarterback prospects in the NFL Draft next week in Mobile, Alabama.
Oklahoma quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Baker Mayfield will be on the north team, as will Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen and Washington State quarterback Luke Falk.
The Broncos reportedly requested that Mayfield, who is one of the top quarterback prospects in the draft, be on their team so they could have a hands-on opportunity to work with him all week.
CSU Rams wide receiver Michael Gallup will also be on the North team.
The Broncos currently have the fifth pick in the NFL Draft, which will be held in Arlington, Texas on April 26, 27 and 28.
The Senior Bowl will be played Saturday, Jan. 27 at Ladd-Peebles Stadium. Get more information at seniorbowl.com.
