BREAKING NEWS: 3 Coloradans, 2 Texans killed in helicopter crash in New Mexico (Full Story)
Filed Under:Denver Broncos, Josh Allen, Senior Bowl, Senior Bowl Roster

By Michael Spencer

DENVER (CBS4) – The Senior Bowl rosters were announced on Thursday, and the Broncos coaching staff will get to coach some of the top quarterback prospects in the NFL Draft next week in Mobile, Alabama.

gettyimages 630820448 Broncos To Coach Mayfield And Allen In Senior Bowl

Baker Mayfield (credit: Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

Oklahoma quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Baker Mayfield will be on the north team, as will Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen and Washington State quarterback Luke Falk.

gettyimages 630381226 Broncos To Coach Mayfield And Allen In Senior Bowl

Josh Allen (credit: Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

The Broncos reportedly requested that Mayfield, who is one of the top quarterback prospects in the draft, be on their team so they could have a hands-on opportunity to work with him all week.

gettyimages 491165736 Broncos To Coach Mayfield And Allen In Senior Bowl

Quarterback Luke Falk (credit: Jason O. Watson/Getty Images)

CSU Rams wide receiver Michael Gallup will also be on the North team.

The Broncos currently have the fifth pick in the NFL Draft, which will be held in Arlington, Texas on April 26, 27 and 28.

The Senior Bowl will be played Saturday, Jan. 27 at Ladd-Peebles Stadium. Get more information at seniorbowl.com.

Michael Spencer is a Sports Anchor at CBS4. Read his bio or connect with him on Twitter @MichaelCBS4.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Together 4 Colorado
NEWS TEAM
Future Leaders

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch