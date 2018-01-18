VAIL, Colo. (CBS4) – Members of the Vail community are responding with shock and sadness to the news of the death of a popular local resident.

“Maldy” George Zang’s body was spotted by a skier near the Vail ski resort on Tuesday. Police are looking into surveillance video near where he was found. They believe bitter cold played a factor in the death but so far the exact cause of death hasn’t been determined.

Zang worked at the bar Bart & Yeti’s for 40 years. His boss and best friend Denise Foley says it won’t be the same without him.

“Very tight knit, local — I mean this is the local bar in town. That’s why this is all perplexing us about our friend Maldwyn,” Foley said.

“He was a hard worker. You know, if it snowed this morning he would already have the deck cleared. He really loved it here. This was his life — Bart & Yeti’s.”

Colorful characters like Maldy have filled Bart & Yeti’s through the years. Photos of friends, neighbors and hiking buddies hang on the walls, and Zang is featured in several.

“When everyone thinks of climbing in the valley or the peaks it’s Maldwyn, his name comes up. He was a legend around here,” Foley said.

Outside the bar a memorial is growing is as people come to honor his memory. Shock and sadness are not hard to spot on their faces.

“We’re kind of just grasping what the hell happened to him Monday night,” Foley said.

Zang’s friends say they wish they knew why he was down by the creek. Answers to those questions may go unanswered.

“It’s just bizarre coming into work and not having him here. A lot of people are in shock just wondering what the hell he was doing under Chair 8.”

On Sunday the bar will hold a day of remembrance for Zang. Everyone is welcomed to come honor the memory of a man who touched a lot of lives in the Vail community. Those interested in attending can visit the establishment at 553 East Lionshead Circle in Vail.