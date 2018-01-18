By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – After a frigid start to this week, we’ll end the week very mild temperatures for the middle of January. Highs on Thursday and Friday will be in the 60s in the metro area. The record for Thursday is 65° set in 1920. That record should be safe. But the record for Friday is 68° which could be in jeopardy.

High cloudiness will be found along the Front Range on Thursday and then a mountain wave cloud could develop over the Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins areas on Friday. The result would be a mix of sun and clouds and if the clouds start dominating Friday afternoon, temperatures will likely stop short of the record.

Good morning Gypsum! Its a cold 8 degrees at the Gypsum Plant. pic.twitter.com/HMMK7eZtqq — CSP Eagle (@CSP_Eagle) January 18, 2018

Looking ahead to the weekend, major changes will occur again as a potent winter storm races into Colorado from the northwest. Snow will spread from west to east across the high country on Saturday as Denver and the Front Range remains dry. Plan on winter driving conditions in the mountains by late Saturday.

Then starting Saturday evening we expect a mix of light rain and snow to develop in the metro area. The precipitation should transition into all snow in the metro by midnight Saturday night and should then continue through much of the morning on Sunday. Our preliminary snow forecast for the metro area is 2-4 inches. The mountains should see 4-8 inches with higher amounts on west and northwest facing slopes.

Sunny, dry, and cool weather will return next week.

