COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Officials in El Paso County say the Colorado patient who died from the flu died in their county.
The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment revealed on Wednesday that there was a death from the flu but didn’t reveal where it happened.
They said the patient, a child who was younger than 18, was old enough to be vaccinated but was not. That patient’s name hasn’t been revealed.
A total of 289 more people were hospitalized because of the flu last month in Colorado, according to the department.
That brings the total number of hospitalizations this flu season in Colorado to more than 2,000.
Nationally, the Centers for Disease Control says widespread flu activity is reported in every state except Hawaii. The virus is now being called an epidemic.
