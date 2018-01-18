NEW SOUTH WALES, Australia (CBS4) — A drone was used to help rescue two teens from drowning off the Australian coast Thursday.

The New South Wales government said it is the world’s first rescue by a drone equipped with an inflatable flotation device.

According to CNN affiliate 7 Network, the boys were caught in a rip tide and swept about 120 meters from shore.

Lifeguards spotted the boys struggling and sent out the drone, called the Little Ripper Lifesaver.

It took less than a minute for the drone to reach the boys.

Once overhead, it dropped the expandable rescue pod.

The boys grabbed on to the yellow flotation device until they reached shore. Witnesses said the boys were exhausted from struggling in the surf.

The drone is part of the government’s $16 million shark management strategy and are used to patrol beaches in New South Wales and Queensland.

The drones are used to spot marine life and are equipped with loudspeakers to announce warnings to swimmers in the area.

