DENVER (CBS4) – A new report on the best U.S. states to retire in places Colorado at No. 2 overall.

The report, published this week on WalletHub, praises Colorado for being one of the healthiest states for retirees. It ranks Colorado as second best for “health care.”

Colorado also got a No. 8 ranking for “quality of life” among the states. The “affordability” rank was right around the middle at No. 23.

WalletHub based its rankings on 41 criteria in all. Florida came in at No. 1 and Kentucky got the worst ranking.

Those who plan to retire in the Centennial state should be aware that the study says Colorado has one of the lowest percentages of its population with residents who are age 65 and older. The report says Colorado is No. 46 in the ranking of “% of Population Aged 65 & Older.”