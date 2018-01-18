DENVER (CBS4) – Denver-based Chipotle says it’s done raising prices at its restaurants nationwide.
The chain has slowly been increasing prices over the past year.
A Chipotle spokesperson previously told Business Insider that menu items would cost about 5% more. That adds up to roughly an extra 34 cents for a chicken burrito bowl, for example.
Chipotle is still trying to recover its losses after an E. coli outbreak at restaurants three years ago.
Last month the company’s CEO Steve Ells announced he would be stepping down.