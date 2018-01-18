Family Supports Newborn Screening Standard After Daughter's Lifesaving DiagnosisState lawmakers are considering a bill that would made health screenings for newborns standard across Colorado. There are some screenings that can save lives.

Hospitals Teaming Up To Start Not-For-Profit Drug Company To Combat Drugmakers' High PricesIn a Jan. 17 announcement by Intermountain Healthcare, the hospital network is teaming up with Ascension, SSM Health, and Trinity Health to combat rising prices of life-saving drugs.

Colorado Flu Death Happened In Southern ColoradoOfficials in El Paso County say the young Colorado patient who died from the flu died in their county.

Flu Claims First Pediatric Death In Colorado This SeasonColorado has seen its first flu-related death in a child this flu season.

State Lawmakers Avert Medical CatastropheState lawmakers have averted a massive shortage of nurses in Colorado. They passed a bill on Wednesday that remedies a small but significant technicality that would have prevented 86,000 nurses from working in Colorado at the end of the week.

Father Warns Of Dangerous Virus Other Than FluWhile influenza is on everybody's minds, there is another illness putting people in the hospital.