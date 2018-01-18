Denver
Radio.com
CBS Local Sports
CBS Sports Radio
Tailgate Fan
Atlanta
Baltimore
Boston
Chicago
Cleveland
Connecticut
Dallas
Detroit
Houston
Las Vegas
Los Angeles
Miami
Minnesota
New York
Philadelphia
Pittsburgh
Sacramento
San Francisco
Seattle
St Louis
Tampa
Washington
Sponsored By
CBS4
Contact CBS4 | Employment | Community | Closed Captioning | History
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Instagram
Home
News
All News
Local
Together 4 Colorado
Politics
Business
Entertainment
Investigates
HealthWatch
Links & Info
Latest Headlines
Colorado Flu Death Happened In Southern Colorado
Officials in El Paso County say the Colorado patient who died from the flu died in their county.
Still In The Running: Denver A Finalist For Amazon HQ2
Amazon has narrowed the list of cities for its second headquarters.
Denver Has New Plan To Help Renters Facing Eviction
With Denver's skyrocketing real estate, more and more people are finding themselves forced out of their homes. In some cases, that means eviction.
News Photos
National Western Stock Show: MLK Jr. African American Heritage Rodeo
Sports
All Sports
Latest
CBS4 Sports Video
Broncos
Nuggets
Rockies
Avalanche
DU Pioneers
Xfinity Monday Live
Featured Sports
Jim Spanarkel: Carter Is The Catalyst For West Virginia
The Mountaineers are coming off of two tough losses, and need their senior guard to help them get back on track against Texas.
Nuggets Fall To Clippers 109-104 In L.A.
Los Angeles hung on for a 109-104 victory over the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday night.
Sports Photos
Nuggets 105, Mavericks 102
CBS4 Sports Video
CBS4 Sports Video
Weather
FULL FORECAST
Weather Links
Main Weather Page
CBS4 Cams
Weather App
Weather Watchers
Share Photos
School Closings
Latest From Colorado's Weather Center
Latest Forecast: A Big Warmup Through Tomorrow, Then Winter Returns
After a frigid start to this week, we'll end the week very mild temperatures for the middle of January. Highs in the 60s in the metro area.
Crews Brave Sub-Zero Temps To Maintain Dam
Denver Water workers in Grand County braved bitter cold temperatures on Tuesday to make important repairs to a vital part of the organizations infrastructure.
Weather Photos
2018 New Year's Day Evergreen Lake Plunge
Health
E.S.P
Eat
Best Denver Restaurants To Cater Your New Year's Eve Party
Save yourself some time and energy this New Year's Eve. Rather than spending all day in the kitchen, let one of these area restaurants cater your party.
Gourmet Grocery Store Closing Downtown Location
A gourmet grocery store will be leaving its downtown location after eight years.
See
Subscribers Snatch Up 'Hamilton' Tickets
Subscribers to the Denver Center for the Performing Arts didn't waste any time buying tickets to the hit Broadway musical "Hamilton" on Tuesday morning.
Denver Zoo Expecting Baby Sloth
Two days after releasing video of an ultrasound showing a baby in the uterus of an animal, the Denver Zoo has revealed what kind of baby it is.
Play
Exceptional Rodeo Puts Children In Center Ring
A group of children and teenagers took over the main arena at the National Western Stock Show for a rodeo on Tuesday.
112th Stock Show Springs Into Action
Saturday was the official start of the 112th annual National Western Stock Show.
Video
News
Weather
Sports
Health
Politics
CBSN
Contests
Contest
Shen Yun 2018 Ticket Giveaway!
Enter to win a pair of tickets to Shen Yun at the Buell Theatre on February 9th or 10th!
See Who Won
See who won this national contest, which is now complete.
See Who Won
This national contest is now complete.
Photos
Photo Galleries
Nuggets 105, Mavericks 102
National Western Stock Show: MLK Jr. African American Heritage Rodeo
2018 MLK Marade In Denver
2018 Grammy Nominations
Check out some of the exceptional nominees for the 2018 GRAMMYs, only on CBS!
Golden Globes Red Carpet
YouReport
Share Photos
More
Events
CBS4 Sponsored Events
Concerts & Other Events
Colorado's News Channel
CBS4 Future Leaders
CBS4 Program Guide
Together 4 Colorado
CBS4 News Team
Championship Picks: Who’s Moving On To Super Bowl LII?
January 18, 2018 at 7:39 am
Filed Under:
AFC Championship
,
Expert Picks
,
NFC Championship
,
NFL
More From CBS Denver
Together 4 Colorado
NEWS TEAM
Future Leaders
Watch & Listen
LIVE
Listen
CBS Radio News
CBS Radio Connectingvets.com
Watch
KCNC CBS4 Live