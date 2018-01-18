Filed Under:Denver Broncos, Emmanuel Sanders, Sex Assault Investigation

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – Officials with the Denver Broncos say they are aware of a report that wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders has been cleared of wrongdoing in a sex assault investigation. The team said they are looking into the situation.

gettyimages 876335442 Broncos Looking Into Emmanuel Sanders Report

Wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders of the Denver Broncos on Nov. 19, 2017 in Denver. (credit: Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

A report published on TMZ.com on Thursday states Sanders was accused of sex assault in Harris County, Texas. The report says the case was passed on to a grand jury but the grand jury declined to hand down an indictment.

“We are aware of the media report involving Emmanuel Sanders and are looking into it,” Broncos officials said in a statement on Thursday.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Together 4 Colorado
NEWS TEAM
Future Leaders

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch