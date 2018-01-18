ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – Officials with the Denver Broncos say they are aware of a report that wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders has been cleared of wrongdoing in a sex assault investigation. The team said they are looking into the situation.
A report published on TMZ.com on Thursday states Sanders was accused of sex assault in Harris County, Texas. The report says the case was passed on to a grand jury but the grand jury declined to hand down an indictment.
“We are aware of the media report involving Emmanuel Sanders and are looking into it,” Broncos officials said in a statement on Thursday.