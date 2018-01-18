By Dillon Thomas

DENVER (CBS4)– Police in Denver have launched an investigation, after a local high-end bike shop was burglarized Thursday morning.

The burglary happened along Tejon in northwest Denver, at Colorado Cycling Connection, also known as C3.

Owner Wade Washburn told CBS4’s Dillon Thomas he was home, when employees at the neighboring business called him to let him know of the damage. A vehicle smashed through a glass and metal garage. When Washburn arrived, he noticed more than a dozen bikes were stolen, each worth thousands of dollars.

Washburn said this was the third time his shop was hit. He believed the bicycles were likely being taken, and shipped out of state.

“These are very high-end bicycles that are, unfortunately, a little easier for (thieves) to get rid of, than diamonds and jewelry. They choose to take bicycles,” Washburn said. “We go to work every day to put food on our table for our families. You look at stuff like this, and you are not optimistic.”

Washburn said several of the stolen bikes belong to customers, who dropped them off for maintenance. He hoped insurance would cover replacements, and would also pay for the $6,000 door that was rammed.

Washburn said the vehicle in question was likely recorded on nearby security cameras.

Anyone with information on the burglary is asked to contact Denver police.

