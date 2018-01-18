BAILEY, Colo. (CBS4) – The reward continues to grow for information that could help authorities track down the person who murdered a teenager last month.
Maggie Long, 17, was last seen on Dec. 1, the same day her family’s home in Bailey caught fire.
The fire at the home at 3763 Park County Road 43 is being investigated as arson.
Initially, the Park County Sheriff’s Department said no human remains were found in the home. A week later, investigators announced Long’s remains had been discovered in the home and her death was being investigated as a homicide.
On Thursday, the Park County Sheriff’s Office, with the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), is offering a $15,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of anyone involved in the murder of Platte Canyon High School student Maggie Long. Those with information are asked to call 303-239-4243.
After her body was discovered, police sent out a description of a possible suspect: a white male in his 20s who may be heavily armed with weapons and ammunition. He may be driving a late model ’90s to 2000 light-colored minivan.
The driver may have suffered flash burns in the fire.
Investigators believe that gasoline was taken from the home, along with a large case, AK47, 2,000 rounds of ammunition for a 7.62 and 9mm Beretta. They consider the suspect armed and extremely dangerous.