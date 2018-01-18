Filed Under:Colorado Bureau of Investigation, Local TV, Maggie Long, Park County, Park County Memorial, Park County Sheriff's Office, Platte Canyon High School

BAILEY, Colo. (CBS4) – The reward continues to grow for information that could help authorities track down the person who murdered a teenager last month.

Maggie Long, 17, was last seen on Dec. 1, the same day her family’s home in Bailey caught fire.

maggie long 1 from lynna long fb $15,000 Reward Offered In Teens Murder

Maggie Long (credit: Facebook)

The fire at the home at 3763 Park County Road 43 is being investigated as arson.

park county 1 $15,000 Reward Offered In Teens Murder

(credit: CBS)

Initially, the Park County Sheriff’s Department said no human remains were found in the home. A week later, investigators announced Long’s remains had been discovered in the home and her death was being investigated as a homicide.

On Thursday, the Park County Sheriff’s Office, with the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), is offering a $15,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of anyone involved in the murder of Platte Canyon High School student Maggie Long. Those with information are asked to call 303-239-4243.

After her body was discovered, police sent out a description of a possible suspect: a white male in his 20s who may be heavily armed with weapons and ammunition. He may be driving a late model ’90s to 2000 light-colored minivan.

park co arson 12sot transfer frame 0 $15,000 Reward Offered In Teens Murder

The driver may have suffered flash burns in the fire.

Investigators believe that gasoline was taken from the home, along with a large case, AK47, 2,000 rounds of ammunition for a 7.62 and 9mm Beretta. They consider the suspect armed and extremely dangerous.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Together 4 Colorado
NEWS TEAM
Future Leaders

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch