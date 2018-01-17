Filed Under:Bella Ritch, Colorado Springs, Colorado Springs Police, Homicide Investigation, Toddler Death

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Authorities have determined that the death of a toddler in Colorado Springs was a homicide.

Police Lt. Howard Black says 3-year-old Bella Ritch died at a hospital after she was knocked unconscious Oct. 2. The El Paso County coroner’s office says she died of blunt-force trauma, and the investigation remains active.

No arrests have been made, and no other information was released.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

