ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office wants the public to be aware of their surroundings after they say a man attacked a woman last November.
Investigators say the victim saw the suspect as she was driving in her apartment complex. They say she parked and got out the vehicle when the suspect approached her.
The suspect repeatedly punched her resulting in the woman receiving more than 40 stitches and a plate in her face.
Investigators say the she fell to the ground before the suspect kicked her repeatedly.
The man got away with the victim’s phone and credit cards.
He’s described as 5 feet 7-8 inches tall with a thin build, approximately in his 20s.
If you know who or where this is suspect is, you’re asked to call the sheriff’s tip line: 720-874-8477.