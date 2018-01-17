DENVER (CBS4) — Activists are planning a rally in Denver Wednesday evening to show support for undocumented immigrants who came to the country under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.
Immigrant rights advocates, religious organizations, progressive allies, labor organizations, and DACA recipients are expected to attend the “Dream Together” Rally at Benedict Fountain Park at East 20th Avenue and Logan Street at 5:30 p.m.
On Sept. 5, President Donald Trump ended DACA — a program that had protected nearly 800,000 young undocumented immigrants who were brought to the US as children from deportation.
Earlier this month, a federal judge in San Francisco ordered the Trump Administration to reinstate the DACA program but White House officials have appealed the ruling.
“Undocumented youth who are coming of age and would normally be eligible for DACA are not able to start the process under the latest court order, which makes congressional action that much more important,” organizers stated.
Rally organizers say they are calling on Senator Cory Gardner to support a “clean Dream Act.”
