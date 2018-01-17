Filed Under:Cozy Environment, Danish, Denver, fireplace, Hygge, Local TV

DENVER (CBS4)– It’s probably no surprise to people who live here. Denver makes the top five when it comes to “Hygge,” the Danish concept of creating cozy environments that foster well-being an contentment.

Hygge attributes include relaxing in front of a fireplace, sipping on a warming beverage, hanging out with friends and family, lots of candles, blankets and comfort food.

denver city skyline How Hygge Is Denver?

(credit: CBS)

The top Hygge cities, according to Bert Sperling, are:

  1. Seattle, WA
  2. Portland, OR
  3. Minneapolis, MN
  4. Salt Lake City, UT
  5. Denver, CO

What seemed to put Denver into the top five are its number of breweries and people who love to knit and do needlework.

The least Hygge cities are Los Angeles, Riverside, Calif., Miami, San Antonio and Tucson.

