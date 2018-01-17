By Kathy Walsh

DENVER (CBS4) – It is the most coveted ticket in town! People are clamoring to see “Hamilton” coming to the Buell Theater Feb. 27 through April 1.

The story of Alexander Hamilton has been called the most exciting and significant musical of the decade. It’s a huge Broadway hit. That means getting tickets for the Denver run could be hit or miss.

“We expect the demand and the number of people coming in to be very high,” said John Ekeberg, Executive Director for the Broadway and Cabaret Divisions, Denver Center for the Performing Arts.

He explained that subscribers get to buy seats this week. Sales officially open to the public on Monday at 10:00 a.m.

But you’ll find plenty of websites already hawking high-priced Hamilton tickets simply off of speculation.

“It’s more selling a promise than an actual ticket,” said Ekeberg.

To guarantee your purchase is legitimate, Ekeberg says you must go through the DCPA starting Monday morning, or line up at the box office.

“Make sure you’re on DenverCenter.org,” said Yovani Pina, Vice President of Information Technology at the DCPA.

Pina says have an account already set up.

At 10:00 am, you’ll be put in line in a virtual waiting room. Your turn to buy will last 15 minutes.

“Make sure you know what dates you have available to come,” said Pina.

If you check Craigslist you’ll already see tickets for sale, even some to trade for a golf cart.

“Definitely buyer beware, be in the know,” warned Pina.

And don’t be afraid to try your luck.

“It’s going to be an exciting time. A lot of people are going to get tickets,” said Ekeberg. “It’s a great show.’

If you get shut out on Monday, don’t despair.

You could try to get $545 premium seats available for all performances. And there will be a lottery for 40 $10.00 orchestra seats for all performances.

The details are still to come.

Kathy Walsh is CBS4’s Weekend Anchor and Health Specialist. She has been with CBS4 for more than 30 years. She is always open to story ideas. Follow Kathy on Twitter @WalshCBS4.