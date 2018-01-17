Filed Under:Buell Theatre, DCPA, Denver Center for the Performing Arts, Hamilton, Local TV

DENVER (CBS4)– Subscribers to the Denver Center for the Performing Arts didn’t waste any time buying tickets to the hit Broadway musical “Hamilton” on Tuesday morning.

The tickets to the Tony Award winning musical went on sale to DCPA subscribers at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

“Hamilton” (credit DCPA)

The subscriber presale ends at 11:59 p.m. Thursday.

Single tickets for Hamilton will go on sale to the public next week for the performances Feb. 27 through April 1.

Actor Leslie Odom, Jr. (L) and actor, composer Lin-Manuel Miranda (R) perform on stage during “Hamilton” GRAMMY performance for The 58th GRAMMY Awards at Richard Rodgers Theater on February 15, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

The single tickets will go on sale Jan. 22 at 10 a.m. There is a maximum purchase limit of four tickets per account for the Denver Center for Performing Arts run.

(credit: DCPA)

Tickets range from $75 to $165 with a select number of $545 premium seats available for all performances. There will be a lottery for 40 $10 orchestra seats for all performances.

“It’s tempting to get tickets any way you can. There are many sites and people that are selling overpriced, and in some cases, fraudulent tickets. For the best seats, the best prices and to eliminate the risk of counterfeit tickets, all purchases for the Denver engagement should be made through hamilton.denvercenter.org,” said producer Jeffrey Seller.

