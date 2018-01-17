DENVER (CBS4)– Subscribers to the Denver Center for the Performing Arts didn’t waste any time buying tickets to the hit Broadway musical “Hamilton” on Tuesday morning.

The tickets to the Tony Award winning musical went on sale to DCPA subscribers at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

The subscriber presale ends at 11:59 p.m. Thursday.

Single tickets for Hamilton will go on sale to the public next week for the performances Feb. 27 through April 1.

The single tickets will go on sale Jan. 22 at 10 a.m. There is a maximum purchase limit of four tickets per account for the Denver Center for Performing Arts run.

Tickets range from $75 to $165 with a select number of $545 premium seats available for all performances. There will be a lottery for 40 $10 orchestra seats for all performances.

“It’s tempting to get tickets any way you can. There are many sites and people that are selling overpriced, and in some cases, fraudulent tickets. For the best seats, the best prices and to eliminate the risk of counterfeit tickets, all purchases for the Denver engagement should be made through hamilton.denvercenter.org,” said producer Jeffrey Seller.