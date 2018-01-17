Filed Under:Copter4, Federal Heights, Lamplighter Manufactured Home, Local TV, Mobile Home Fire, Moselle Street, North Tejon Street

FEDERAL HEIGHTS, Colo. (CBS4)– Copter4 flew over a mobile home fire burning in Federal Heights on Wednesday afternoon.

The fire sent up a thick, black plumb of smoke that could bee seen for miles.

Investigators say this is a case of arson and a man is in custody and being questioned.

They say the man said he had several homemade bombs inside the home. The bomb squad is on scene.

North Metro Fire and Adams County Fire crews are assisting Federal Heights firefighters with the fire.

It was unclear whether more than one mobile home was burning in the area of Moselle Street and North Tejon Street across the street from the Lamplighter Village.

It is unclear whether anyone was inside the home when it started burning.

