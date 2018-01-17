Filed Under:Albuquerque, Colorado Rockies, Jon Gray, Local TV, Spring Training

ALBUQUERQUE, NM (CBS4)– Spring training is less than a month away and some Colorado Rockies players are taking a break before the workouts begin to meet the fans.

Pitchers and Catchers will have their first workout on Feb. 14.

rockies vo frame 111 Rockies Players Meet The Fans

(credit: CBS)

The Rockies caravan rolled into Albuquerque on Tuesday where GM Jeff Bridich and some of the guys talked to fans.

rockies vo frame 203 Rockies Players Meet The Fans

(credit: CBS)

Rockies pitcher Jon Gray was also there to meet fans and sign autographs.

rockies vo frame 369 Rockies Players Meet The Fans

(credit: CBS)

They’re also looking ahead to the season.

rockies vo frame 0 Rockies Players Meet The Fans

(credit: CBS)

“It’s going to be tough with some moves like the Giants made yesterday, it’s a pretty big move and it’s going to be another very, very tough out but you know we’ve just got to find a way to take our game to the next level like they do and compete,” said Gray.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Together 4 Colorado
NEWS TEAM
Future Leaders

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch