ALBUQUERQUE, NM (CBS4)– Spring training is less than a month away and some Colorado Rockies players are taking a break before the workouts begin to meet the fans.
Pitchers and Catchers will have their first workout on Feb. 14.
The Rockies caravan rolled into Albuquerque on Tuesday where GM Jeff Bridich and some of the guys talked to fans.
Rockies pitcher Jon Gray was also there to meet fans and sign autographs.
They’re also looking ahead to the season.
“It’s going to be tough with some moves like the Giants made yesterday, it’s a pretty big move and it’s going to be another very, very tough out but you know we’ve just got to find a way to take our game to the next level like they do and compete,” said Gray.