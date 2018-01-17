CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4) – The Rock Bottom Restaurant & Brewery in Centennial is coming together to help a fallen Douglas County Sheriff’s deputy and his family.
Deputy Zackari Parrish was killed on New Year’s Eve while responding to a call at the Copper Canyon Apartments in Highlands Ranch.
The restaurant, located on County Line Road near Interstate 25, is kicking off a fundraiser at 6 p.m. on Wednesday that will benefit the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Fallen Officer Fund.
It also dedicated a new beer named after Parrish called ZPIII Sour which is exclusive to the location in Centennial.
Restaurant officials say 25 cents of every ZPIII Sour sold will be donated to the fund. Customers can also make cash donations.
