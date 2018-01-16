ARVADA, Colo. (CBS4) – A woman in Arvada is suing Domino’s over wages.
Kaylee Wilson says the pizza chain doesn’t give delivery drivers enough money to cover the cost of using their own vehicles.
Wilson worked at the Domino’s on 58th Avenue and Ward Road until September.
She says she got paid about .20 per mile for using her car for deliveries. She added that’s much less than the mileage reimbursement recommended by the IRS — which is .53 per mile.
Wilson’s attorneys hope to get the lawsuit turned into a class action and sue on behalf of all Domino’s delivery drivers.
Domino’s has not commented.