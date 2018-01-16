Filed Under:Boulder, Boulder County, Boulder County Sheriff, Cougar Drive, House Fire, Local TV

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A woman and her five dogs escaped their burning home on Monday night in Boulder County.

boulder structure fire Woman, 5 Dogs Escape Burning Home On Frigid Night

(credit: Boulder County Sheriff)

Firefighters from three departments responded to the home on Cougar Drive. They say they had a hard time fighting the flames because of single digit temperatures and a steep, ice-covered driveway.

The fire spread to some nearby trees, but fortunately no other structures were affected. Details about how much damage the house sustained has not been released.

County officials say the woman was treated for smoke inhalation at the scene. It’s not clear how the dogs are doing.

Investigators have not released a cause of the fire.

