Nuggets guard Torrey Craig joined CBS4 Sports Anchor Michael Spencer at the ViewHouse Centennial for Xfinity Monday Live this week.

By Michael Spencer

DENVER (CBS4) – Torrey Craig is currently on a two-way contract with the Nuggets and has split time between the NBA’s G-League in Sioux Falls and Denver.

He made his NBA debut in November and started his first game for the Nuggets back on Dec. 15.

“It’s a crazy journey,” said Craig. “It’s crazy because it almost didn’t happen,” he added with a smile.

After playing at University of South Carolina–Upstate Craig, 27, moved to Australia to play profession basketball in Australia and New Zealand. Things had been going so well abroad he considered turning down the Nuggets offer to join them this summer, but joined the team in Las Vegas and played well enough to earn a two-way contract.

“When I look back on it, it’s an amazing journey, and it just still feels surreal at times,” Craig added.

What make’s Craig’s story even more surreal is the journey to his first start in the NBA. He was busy preparing for a game in the G-League when he got the call that the Nuggets needed him in Denver for a NBA game the next day.

“We had a 4 a.m. flight to Chicago, and we drove from there to OshKosh (Wisconsin),” Craig recalls. “I got to my hotel, settled in, went to practice, got back to the hotel and then later that night I got a phone call telling me they were calling me up (to the NBA).”

Craig then called an Uber for a 90-minute ride to Milwaukee where he boarded another plane to Denver. He landed at Denver International Airport and immediately went to the Pepsi Center to join the Nuggets for shootaround.

“Later on that night I found out I was starting, so it was a crazy, crazy couple of days for me.”

Craig not only started the game that night, he had a game-saving block at the end of regulation to force overtime as the Nuggets eventually beat the New Orleans Pelicans 117-111.

Three nights later, Craig made his second start and went 5-5 from the field finishing with a career-high 14 points against Oklahoma City.

Despite his string of good play, the future remains cloudy for Craig.

The current two-way contracts allow players to spend 45 days with their NBA team, but with the NBA trade deadline approaching on Feb. 9 the Nuggets could make a roster move to keep him on the roster for the rest of the season.

The Nuggets next game will be on Tuesday when the host the Dallas Mavericks.

Michael Spencer is a Sports Anchor at CBS4.