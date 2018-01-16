DENVER (CBS4) – A day after freezing drizzle led to a treacherous morning commute, many roads in the Denver metro area remain icy.
Drivers are being urged to use caution during Tuesday morning’s commute, particularly on side streets that might not have been treated with deicer by snowplows, as well as roads and bridges. With temperatures in the single digits at daybreak there’s not much of a chance for any melting.
Denver Public Works says multiple crews will be out working on the main roads again on Tuesday.
If you spot an area in Denver where the ice looks particularly dangerous for pedestrians or drivers, you are asked to call the city’s 311 help line to report it. You can also report it online at denvergov.org.