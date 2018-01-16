Filed Under:Denver Public Works, Denver Road Conditions, Icy Roads

DENVER (CBS4) – A day after freezing drizzle led to a treacherous morning commute, many roads in the Denver metro area remain icy.

Drivers are being urged to use caution during Tuesday morning’s commute, particularly on side streets that might not have been treated with deicer by snowplows, as well as roads and bridges. With temperatures in the single digits at daybreak there’s not much of a chance for any melting.

icy roads Some Denver Roads Remain Icy

(credit: CBS)

Denver Public Works says multiple crews will be out working on the main roads again on Tuesday.

If you spot an area in Denver where the ice looks particularly dangerous for pedestrians or drivers, you are asked to call the city’s 311 help line to report it. You can also report it online at denvergov.org.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Together 4 Colorado
NEWS TEAM
Future Leaders

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch