JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A community in Jefferson County is coming together to protest plans for a new three mile hiking trail.
Residents in Ken Caryl Ranch say the trail will threaten the habitat for Golden Eagles.
The trail, which has been approved by the Ken Caryl Master Association Board, is set to be a half of a mile from a large nest near Lockheed Martin.
That group says raptor survey showed it is “unlikely” that the nest will be disturbed.
Ken Caryl itself may already be disturbing Golden Eagles, but a walking trail coming no closer than half a mile from nesting sites seems unlikely to interfere with nesting.