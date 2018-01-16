Filed Under:Local TV, Loveland, Loveland Police, Pomeranian Puppy, Town and Country Pet Center

LOVELAND, Colo. (CBS4) – A Pomeranian puppy is back at a Loveland pet store after being stolen last week.

pomeranian from dale2 Police Catch Accused Pomeranian Puppy Thieves

The Pomeranian puppy once stolen from a Loveland pet store. (credit: CBS)

Police say two men broke through a wall at the Town and Country Pet Center on Friday morning and stealing the puppy.

The suspects were seen on surveillance video which police posted to their Facebook page the next day.

By Sunday, someone who saw the video called police after noticing two suspicious men with a Pomeranian puppy at a nearby Walmart.

The suspects were arrested, and the puppy was returned unharmed.

“It’s like a child that’s lost. You don’t know what to think or feel, you don’t know how they’re being cared for,” said Mark Aine, the store owner.

The puppy is worth about $1,500.

