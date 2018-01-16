By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) -Tuesday morning could be the coldest of the winter in some areas. And because of the frigid start, temperatures will struggle to climb through the 30s Tuesday afternoon. This is in despite of plenty of sunshine. A few high clouds are on possible on Tuesday but generally it will be sunny and dry statewide.

A warming trend begins on Wednesday as high pressure builds east from southern California and takes control of the weather across Colorado through Friday. Westerly downsloping winds will allow temperatures to climb into the mid 50s on Wednesday and then mid 60s on Thursday and Friday.

Then a storm will approach our region for the weekend bringing snow to the high country starting Friday night. At this time it appears the storm will break off from the main flow in the atmosphere and track east across southern Colorado and northern New Mexico which would place it in the ideal position for upslope along the Front Range. The result would be snow in Denver and along the entire urban corridor from late Saturday through early Sunday. We’ll keep you posted!

Ashton Altieri is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist.